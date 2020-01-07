Fort Henry Mall to host first-ever ‘Color for a Cause’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport has announced the first-ever “Color for a Cause.”

The event is meant to support local organizations.

On the day of the event, local organizations will get a six-foot mural and coloring supplies.

Everyone has two hours to color the mural and shop on behalf of their cause.

Patrons at the mall can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in the center court to earn a point for any organization.

The mall will then donate one dollar for every point. The winner of the mural design will be chosen by local guest judges.

The mall will give a $250 prize donation to the organization with the most points and the winning mural.

Organizations can register to participate online by clicking here.

The event will take place on March 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.