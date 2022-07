KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m.

This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.