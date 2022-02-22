TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- The FDA announced last week that certain powdered formulas from “Abbott Nutrition’s” facility in Sturgis, Michigan are believed to have hospitalized four children and may have contributed to a death in one case.

That recall has forced parents to throw away or return formula and stores to remove it from their shelves.

“In the last 48 hours, he’s only drank two bottles. He normally drinks about four or five bottles a day,” said nine-month-old Noland’s mom, Shelby Niederbrach. “It’s really upset his belly. He can’t sleep at night.”

She spent almost all day Monday and Tuesday trying to find formula.

“Whenever we finally ran out, we didn’t have any other options. I went to the store. All there was Enfamil,” said Niederbrach.

Niederbrach said Noland has been on Similac Total Comfort since he was born.

“Any other formula other than that hurts his belly and he spits up,” she explained. “He gets a lot of gas.. just really uncomfortable for him in the end.”

Ellie Burke’s four-month-old son Noah takes the same formula. She and Niederbrach both had recalled cans.

“I tried to buy a couple of other brands, and he wouldn’t take those,” Burke said. “When you have to switch, they might not like it then you spend money on something they may not drink.”

Burke and Niederbrach also both rely on the USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, otherwise known as WIC, to feed their babies.

“My doctor actually sent over a prescription for the Enfamil Gentle Ease because it’s supposed to be comparable to the Similac Total Comfort, and the lady said ‘I can’t do anything with this. All we can do is Similac,'” Burke recalled. “So it’s like we try to find the concentrate or the ready feed or whatever because that’s all they will cover. They will not cover any other brand.”

Abbott Nutrition, the manufacturer of Similac, holds the contract for Tennessee’s WIC Program.

“When we first found out about the recall, we started receiving large numbers of calls, and many of those centered around affordability. Formulas are very expensive and many parents cannot afford to buy the formulas for the long term,” said Dr. Samuel Deel with Ballad Health’s Pediatric and Internal Medicine. “Currently WIC is providing parents with alternatives but not a means to pay for them and I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge for parents is affordability.”

Dr. Deel says switching formulas isn’t an easy task.

“A change in formula can upset a baby’s digestive system,” he said. “Parents are having to choose formulas that are not ideal and could lead to bad outcomes for babies.”

Some of the recalled therapeutic formulas are more difficult to find substitutes for according to him.

“Formulas like EleCare and Alimentum do not have very easily found alternatives,” said Dr. Deel. “Those are the most gentle formulas we have for babies with bad digestive systems.”

The FDA formula recall is causing local parents to scramble to feed their babies.



COMING UP TONIGHT AT 6- we speak with moms about the struggle to find formula and the challenges the recall presents. pic.twitter.com/IAG1weHo5I — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 22, 2022

Due to the recall, store shelves are also becoming bare.

“Stores are having a hard time keeping up with the alternatives,” he explained. “They are having shortages and parents are having to drive additional distances to find the formulas they need.”

Deel says parents can also try to call their pediatrician if they are having a hard time finding a replacement formula.

“For infants, their only source of nutrition is formulas. We understand how important that is. There are a lot of alternatives. A lot of generic formulas or other manufacturers that we can suggest and ease that burden for parents,” said Deel. “Most pediatricians have a good supply of samples that we can try to bridge this gap with.”

But for moms, this recall has caused feeding their children to become a struggle.

“Most moms right now are struggling with this issue,” said Niederbrach. “It doesn’t just make me worry for myself it makes me worry for everyone else because some moms don’t have the option to go and just buy another brand to try.”

To see if your infant formula is among those impacted, you can check SimilacRecall.com



The Tennessee Department of Health says customers who bought the recalled formula using WIC benefits can exchange or return unopened products where they purchased the item or to WIC clinics.