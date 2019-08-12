Former Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure hospitalized in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure is hospitalized in Bristol recovering from what he says are multiple health issues.

He posted on Facebook Sunday, saying he is being treated for a lung infection, an illness that kills muscles and full kidney failure.

There’s a lot of sadness in the community today, so I’ll make this brief. But wanted to give update and clear up some… Posted by Eric McClure on Sunday, August 11, 2019

According to the post, McClure is on dialysis for the foreseeable future and will have to relearn how to walk and use his arms.

He says, “I’m not out of the woods yet, but slowly seeing improvement in one area. And I’ll say I have learned to never again take little everyday things for granted.”