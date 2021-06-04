Former WXBQ program director to be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former WXBQ program director Bill Hagy will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Hagy became the head of programming for Bristol Broadcasting Company in 1984 and was responsible for WXBQ’s overwhelming success in the decades that followed. He is also credited with launching the careers of stars like Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, and others.

He was among the eight hall of fame inductees announced earlier this week.

“Honestly, it hasn’t quite soaked in yet,” Hagy said. “I’ve been very fortunate in that my mom worked in radio, and so I would, after school, go by and hang out and be fascinated by all the goings-on and all that.”

Although he has retired as program director, Hagy continues to serve as a programming consultant for Bristol Broadcasting. He said he is “semi-retired.”

“I wouldn’t know what to do if I didn’t have some involvement on some level,” Hagy said. “I would truly be lost.”

Hagy said he has received more than a few phone calls from people offering their congratulations.

“I now understand what the phrase ‘blowing up your phone’ means,” Hagy said with a laugh. “It was quite something.”

The induction ceremony is set for Oct. 13 in Nashville.