Former WJHL anchor, reporter Tim Cable remains in ICU battling COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of former News Channel 11 anchor and reporter Tim Cable is asking for prayers as he remains in the Intensive Care Unit battling COVID-19.

Cable, the former host of “Cable Country,” has been hospitalized for about two weeks.

Thursday, Cable’s wife told News Channel 11 that “the family is asking for prayers for Tim’s fight.”

“The love and support has strengthened us. Our hearts are full and we serve a mighty God who goes to battle with us and will see us through the other side,” Christinia Cable said.

Tim Cable is currently the morning radio host on WJCW Radio and a familiar voice calling local sporting events.