(WJHL)- Here at News Channel 11 we are mourning the loss of a former co-worker and friend.

Al Klensch was the main evening news anchor at WJHL in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

He served as a mentor to many young journalists over the years.

Al passed away last week in Wilmington, Ohio at the age of 64 and is survived by three sons who he adored.