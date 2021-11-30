Former Washington County, TN school bus driver’s 2018 DUI charge dismissed, will receive no jail time

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Washington County, Tennessee bus driver will receive no jail time for her driving-under-the-influence arrest in 2018 while transporting nearly 30 children to school.

According to a spokesperson with Washington County, Tennessee Criminal Court, Jackie Adams received two years of probation for the incident in court on Monday, and the DUI charge was dismissed.

The criminal court reported that Adams pleaded guilty under diversion to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment. The plea agreement requires that Adams completes two years of probation to dismiss the DUI charge.

The probationary period prohibits Adams from driving.

After the two years have passed, the incident will be erased from her record if she adheres to its conditions, according to a spokesperson with the court system.

In February 2018, Jonesborough Police arrested Adams after receiving a call from a concerned driver alleging a school bus had been moving erratically on East Main Street.

Officers reported they had arrested her after seeing visible signs of impairment, and Adams had failed a sobriety test.