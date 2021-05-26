Former Washington County, Tenn. Detention Center employee indicted on assault, misconduct charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Washington County Detention Center sergeant is facing charges after an internal investigation.

A grand jury has indicted Shannon Lee Kinley, 44, on charges of simple assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation was launched after Kinley was accused of using unnecessary force against an inmate and failing to properly document the event per sheriff’s office policy.

Kinley was fired on April 27 and had been employed with the sheriff’s office for almost seven years with no disciplinary issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the case file was given to District Attorney General Ken Baldwin for review of any potential criminal charges.

Kinley was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday and released on a $10,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for July 26.