Former Washington County, Tenn. assistant DA pleads guilty to trading sex for dismissal of charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Washington County assistant district attorney has pleaded guilty to soliciting a bribe in exchange for dismissal and expungement of criminal charges.

Prosecutors say William E. McManus, Jr. entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, McManus admitted that in December 2018 he dismissed and expunged pending charges of shoplifting and drug possession “in exchange for a commercial sex act with someone with whom he had previously engaged in commercial sex acts.”

McManus faces up to ten years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.