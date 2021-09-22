Former Washington County sheriff’s son fired from department

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly three years after slapping an arrestee in handcuffs, the former Washington County sheriff’s son has been terminated from the department.

Former Lt. Eddie Graybeal, the son of former Sheriff Ed Graybeal, had been working as a maintenance custodian making $28 an hour at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after the state denied a conviction waiver requesting his transition back to a non-civilian job.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed that Eddie Graybeal was terminated on Monday after the Tennessee Corrections Institute determined that he could not work in the jail.

“He’s not eligible to work in the facility around inmates,” Laitinen said. “In the position he was in, he had two inmates all day long, up in the jail, supervising them. He’s got to meet the same qualifications as every other employee in the facility has to meet.”

Graybeal was caught on video slapping a handcuffed detainee in November 2018, which led a grand jury to indict him on charges of assault, official misconduct, and official oppression. He pleaded guilty to simple assault while the other charges were dropped in May 2020 and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Just a few days after he pleaded guilty, Graybeal was transferred to a civilian position within the sheriff’s office.

According to records, Graybeal was reassigned to maintenance effective Aug. 2.

Longtime Sheriff Ed Graybeal retired at the end of August.