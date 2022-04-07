JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former six-term Washington County Mayor George Jaynes died Thursday after a lengthy illness, family members have confirmed.

Jaynes, who turned 80 in July 2021, was from Limestone and served as the county’s chief executive from 1986 until 2010. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sons Patrick and Tim and grandsons Grayson and Andrew. George and Sandra Jaynes are longtime members of New Salem Baptist Church.

George Jaynes (Photo courtesy Jaynes family)

The county’s population grew significantly during Jaynes’s tenure. His time in office also included a large building project that resulted construction of a new justice center and the large K-8 schools Grandview and Ridgeview.

Jaynes was also instrumental in the establishment of the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford and recruitment of its first few tenants.

Pat Wolfe served as a county commissioner during Jaynes’s administration, was the budget committee chairman and knew Jaynes since they both were students at Washington College Academy in the mid-1950s.

“George was very loyal to Sandy, and he was very proud of his two sons,” Wolfe said.

“He was a loyal dad and a good father and a good grandfather and he was proud of everybody. He was proud of his farm down on Bud Ball Road off of Bailey Bridge.”

The pair attended Washington College Academy together, with Wolfe one year ahead in school.

“George was a county resident and I think in later years, probably in the early 2000s, we did a better job at chipping away a little bit (improving) the relationships between the county and Johnson City and Jonesborough,” Wolfe said.

He said Jaynes was a fiscal conservative who was concerned about making sure to adequately fund schools, the sheriff’s department and other mandated county functions. Wolfe said he was very familiar with all the aspects of the budget.

“He wanted me to handle the nuts and bolts is the only reason I was budget chair,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said Jaynes engineered the purchase of the industrial park property and helped recruit Bush Hog, which first occupied the building now set to have an auto supplier Sung Woo start operations.

“He was also instrumental in getting utilities from Jonesborough for the park and in recruiting Koyo and Nakatetsu (two Japanese companies that operate in the park),” Wolfe said.

“He and Mr. Okita, who was the head man for Nakatetsu, became very good friends,” Wolfe said, adding that a local delegation that also included then-Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden visited Japan to see Nakatetsu’s operations there.

Darden offered condolences to the Jaynes family and called Jaynes “a subtle and unassuming leader who had a lot of determination.”

He remembered Jaynes taking the visiting Nakatetsu delegation “on a rather challenging hike on a hot day, even though he had recently undergone some sort of medical procedure,” as they toured the industrial park.

Darden said Jaynes also went out of his way to include him when Jaynes had been asked to greet then Arizona Sen. John McCain during a local campaign stop when Darden was the city mayor.

“I appreciated George and had many positive dealings with him,” Darden said.

“George was pro-county as a whole, but he was very interested in things progressing, and I’m so proud that we’ve got this justice center with his name on it,” Wolfe said. “That was one of the biggest things that happened during my 18 years on the commission.”