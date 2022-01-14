Former Volunteer High School teacher, coach accused of attempting sexual contact with minor

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Volunteer High School teacher and coach resigned in November after Sullivan County authorities charged him with attempted sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure.

An affidavit from Sulivan County Sessions Court revealed that Jason Rock, 32, of Kingsport, is accused of Snapchatting a 17-year-old girl while claiming to be an ETSU student in his “mid to late 30s.”

Investigators received complaints on Oct. 22, 2021, and Snapchats to the 17-year-old dated back to September, according to court documents.

A Sullivan County Grand Jury issued a subpoena for the Snapchat account, which reportedly showed ties to an email determined to have belonged to Rock. An IP address associated with the account also reportedly returned to a Kingsport residence listed under Rock’s name.

Investigators learned that Rock was a teacher at Volunteer High where the girl went to school.

Police were approved for a search warrant for the Snapchat account and found a conversation between the account allegedly tied to Rock and a second juvenile girl.

Based on those findings, investigators charged Rock with attempted sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure, according to the affidavit.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Hawkins County Schools system Friday. A spokesperson confirmed Rock resigned Nov. 4. The school’s full response is available below:

“Mr. Rock is no longer a teacher or coach at Volunteer High School. He resigned effective November 4, 2021. We were notified in early November by law enforcement regarding accusations facing Mr. Rock and reacted immediately regarding his teaching and coaching assignments, pending the outcome of the investigation. Mr. Rock voluntarily resigned several days later. We have cooperated with all law enforcement and DCS personnel prior to and following charges being filed. We have taken the proper steps with regard to our State Department of Education, Teacher Licensing agency, regarding Mr. Rock’s license as well.” Matt Hixon, Hawkins County Schools

The status of Rock’s teaching license remains unclear at this time.