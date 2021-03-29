Former UVA Wise student-athlete killed in Virginia Beach police shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise says one of its former student-athletes was killed in a police shooting in Virginia Beach.

In a tweet, the UVA Wise Multicultural Center said: “We are sadden to hear of the passing of former UVA Wise student athlete Donovon Lynch, 25, from Virginia Beach. Don was an intelligent, kind, and passionate human being who always made anyone around him smile.”

Lynch was an offensive lineman for the UVA Wise football team in 2017 and 2018.

Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer Friday night at a Virginia Beach oceanfront resort area.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said during a media briefing that when it comes to allegations that Lynch was unarmed, “a firearm was recovered in the vicinity of where this incident occurred.”

Police say the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera that wasn’t activated.

The shooting remains under investigation.