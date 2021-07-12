Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A former UVA Wise student-athlete was found dead with gunshot wounds inside of an overturned vehicle in Washington D.C.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an overturned vehicle last Thursday night in the 3300 block of Erie Street Southeast, near the border between Washington D.C. and Maryland.

At the scene, first-responders found Muntsier Sharfi, 24, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharfi was a member of UVA Wise’s football program. He graduated last year.

Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many.



If you are a current student and in need of counseling services, contact the Counseling Center, located in Cantrell Hall, 276-376-1005, or email counseling@uvawise.edu — UVA Wise Athletics (@UVAWiseCavs) July 9, 2021

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The police department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases. Those with information are asked to call 202-727-9099.