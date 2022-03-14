JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is anticipating the arrival of a nationally lauded author and former U.S. poet laureate next month, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a release from the university, Natasha Tretheway is slated to speak in the Martin Center for the Arts on April 6. Tretheway is arriving on campus to discuss her New York Times bestseller and Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Memorial Drive.”

Born to a Black mother and white father, Tretheway grew up in Mississippi through the 1960s. The memoir walks readers through several periods in the poet’s life so far, including the murder of her mother.

Tretheway, author of five separate collections of poetry, served as the 19th U.S. poet Laureate from 2012 to 2014 and was named Mississippi’s poet laureate in 2012.

“It is a tremendous honor that our institution gets to host someone as well known and accomplished as Natasha Trethewey,” said Dr. Daryl A. Carter, ETSU history professor and director of the university’s Black American Studies Program. “We encourage students, faculty, staff and members of the community to attend what is sure to be an engaging event.”