Former SWVA officer enters plea deal on indecent liberties with child charges

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A former town of Appalachia police officer was sentenced Wednesday on several indecent liberty with a child charges.

Benjamin Roger Lawson, 49, will serve three months in prison, with four years and nine months suspended, after entering an Alford plea. An Alford plea recognizes that there may be enough evidence for a guilty verdict, but the defendant does not admit to criminal acts.

According to court documents, Lawson’s sentencing will follow with five years of probation.

The former police officer was charged in 2019 following an investigation by Virginia State Police (VSP). He was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.