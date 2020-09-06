Former Sullivan County sheriff passes away; Arrangements to be made at later date

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime public servant in Sullivan County has passed away.

News Channel 11 learned Saturday night that former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson has died while in the hospital.

Lisa Christian, a family friend of the sheriff and former deputy chief at the office, tells us arrangements are expected to be made in the coming days.

Anderson served as sheriff in Sullivan County for 20 years and also worked with the Kingsport Police Department.

We’ll continue to follow updates on arrangements as they become available.