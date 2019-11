SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County corrections officer was arrested for violating an order of protection early Sunday morning.

Timothy Edens, 25, was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday and his bond was set at $750.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s reportedly fired Edens once the allegations surfaced.