1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Elizabethton City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Unicoi County, TN Schools

Former Sullivan Co. Schools superintendent Evelyn Rafalowski picks up paperwork to run for school board seat

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County Schools superintendent has picked up paperwork to run for a school board seat this year.

Evelyn Rafalowski retired as superintendent of Sullivan County Schools this past June.

She has now picked up paperwork to run for the District 1 seat currently held by Mark Ireson.

Rafalowski was re-hired by the board of education as a part-time consultant in October.

She has not yet filed the paperwork to run for the seat.

Ireson has also picked up a petition to run for re-election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss