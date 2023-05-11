MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former state Rep. Timothy Hill will serve as interim representative of Tennessee House District 3 following the resignation of Scotty Campbell last month.

During a special called meeting Thursday night, the Johnson County Commission voted to select Hill over fellow candidates Neal Kerney, Angie Stanley, Stacy Vaughan, and Lori Love. Fourteen commissioners voted in favor of Hill while one abstained.

He was the only one of the bunch to earn a nomination from a county commissioner.

Hill, a Republican, occupied the District 3 seat from 2012 to 2020 but did not seek re-election during his failed 2020 congressional bid. He was succeeded by Campbell.

Campbell resigned over an ethics violation and allegations of sexual harassment involving legislative interns that were first reported by Nashville’s WTVF.

As interim, Hill will hold the seat until the August special election, when voters will elect a permanent replacement to serve the remainder of Campbell’s term.

Hill, Stanley, Kerney, and Vaughan have filed to run in the special election as Republicans. Love is running as a Democrat.

A primary election will be held on June 22 followed by the general election on Aug. 3.

In the meantime, there won’t be much legislating for Hill to do as interim representative. The General Assembly adjourned in April and won’t reconvene until August for the governor’s special session on gun reform.

Hill can be sworn in once the chief clerk of the House receives certified minutes from the Johnson County Commission.

House District 3 includes all of Johnson County plus parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.