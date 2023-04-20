JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former state Rep. Scotty Campbell issued his first public statement late Thursday since his resignation from the Tennessee House.

Campbell resigned after an ethics committee determined he violated the General Assembly’s policy on workplace discrimination and harassment.

“I apologize to my family, my friends, and those who misunderstood my intentions,” Campbell said in a text message. “I am honored to have been able to represent the people of Northeast Tennessee and am proud of the good things we were able to do for Tennesseans.”

Campbell represented District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Sullivan, and Hawkins counties.