Former Scott County, Va. deputy to enter plea agreement into federal wiretapping, embezzlement case

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A former Scott County, Virginia deputy is entering into a plea agreement for a federal embezzlement, wiretapping case in Southwest Virginia.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Jeffery Spicer served as a deputy with the sheriff’s office from 2006 to 2017, and submitted a notice to the U.S. District South in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, about the future of the case on Oct. 1.

The documents submitted by Spicer say he intends to enter a guilty plea into one count of embezzlement and another count of wire fraud.

Spicer also stated on the document he is waiving and giving up his right to be charged on an indictment and have a grand jury vote on his possible guilt.

Prosecutors say Spicer collected more than $21,000 in fraudulent overtime wages from 2014 to 2017.

From 2016 to 2018, prosecutors also say that Spicer “devised a scheme to defraud” by wire communication through his business Spicewater Home Electronic Monitoring, LLC.

Records show that Spicer was able to provide monitoring services for people ordered by the Scott County Circuit Court.

From March 20, 2017 to July of that year, Spicer continued to receive payments for monitoring services, but in fact, did not provide services, according to prosecutors.

Court records also show that Spicer solicited nude photos and sex from people on home electronic monitoring for payment and for not notifying the court of noncompliance about the people he was monitoring.

He is scheduled to be back in federal court next month.