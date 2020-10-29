Former Scott County deputy sentenced to prison for embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A former Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 24 months in prison.

Jeffery Scott Spicer, 52 of Gate City, pleaded guilty in November to one count of embezzlement and one count of wire fraud.

Investigators accused Spicer of embezzling more than $21,000 in unworked overtime, which was paid by the sheriff’s office from federal grant money allocated to the sheriff’s office.

Spicer was also accused of soliciting sex and nude photographs from women placed on home electronic monitoring equipment by a court. His company, Spicewater Home Electronic Monitoring, was tasked with providing electronic monitoring services to individuals as ordered by the Scott County Circuit Court, according to investigators.

“Mr. Spicer’s company contracted with another business that actually provided the electronic monitoring services, but the individuals being monitored paid Spicer for the monitoring services,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a news release. ” From approximately March 20, 2017, through July 2017, the other business contracted by Spicewater stopped providing home electronic monitoring services. Spicer, however, continued to receive $13,797 in payments from the individuals for the monitoring services even though no such monitoring services were actually being performed. Additionally, Spicer solicited nude photographs via text message and sex from some of the females placed on home electronic monitoring, in exchange for not notifying the court of their non-compliance with the conditions of home electronic monitoring imposed by the court.”

Investigators say Spicer also fraudulently completed online tests on behalf of other law enforcement officers who paid him to do so.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Virginia State Police conducted the investigation.