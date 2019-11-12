Former Scott County deputy pleads guilty to embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A former Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud charges on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen says Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 51 of Gate City, admitted to embezzling more than $20,000 of unworked overtime from a federal program and to scheming to defraud the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

According to investigators, Spicer submitted 47 fraudulent requests for 765 hours of overtime between 2014 and 2017, resulting in the sheriff’s office paying him $21,346 using funds from a federal program.

Spicer also operated a company that provided home electronic monitoring services for people ordered to be on home monitoring by the Scott County Circuit Court. But, according to investigators, when a company he contracted to provide the services stopped doing so, Spicer continued to receive $13,797 in payments for the monitoring services.

“Additionally, Spicer solicited nude photographs via text message and sex from some of the females placed on home electronic monitoring, in exchange for payment and for not notifying the court of their non-compliance with the conditions of home electronic monitoring imposed by the court,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

He was also accused of fraudulently taking online tests on behalf of other law enforcement officers who paid him to do so.

Spicer faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

PREVIOUS » Former Scott County, Va. deputy to enter plea agreement into federal wiretapping, embezzlement case