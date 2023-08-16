JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The building that used to be the home of Real to Reel movie theater is reportedly set to become an athletic training facility called “D1”.

The iconic movie theater closed in June 2020 after being open for nearly four decades off of North Roan Street. Property owners told News Channel 11 on Wednesday a new business is moving in soon.

Tri-Cities’ D1 location will reportedly be an athletic training facility, and it’ll occupy around 40% of the building’s available space. The upcoming business’s website says it can cater to both student and professional athletes, as well as anyone hoping to get into more athletic shape.

D1 Tri-Cities hasn’t yet announced an opening date, but its webpage says “coming soon”.