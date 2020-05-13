Former police chaplain accused of sex crimes pleads guilty, sentenced to 12 years of probation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former volunteer police chaplain accused of child rape has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Washington County Criminal Court.

According to the circuit court clerk’s office, Anthony Padgett pleaded guilty Wednesday to solicitation of a minor, incest and violation of an order of protection/restraining order.

Other charges, including solicitation of 1st-degree murder, were dismissed.

PREVIOUS STORY: New charges against former police chaplain accused of sex crimes

According to the criminal court clerk’s office, Padgett was sentenced to 12 years of probation.