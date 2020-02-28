LIVE NOW /
Former Off Leash K9 owner, trainer to be tried separately in court

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The criminal cases against two people at a Johnson City dog training facility will be heard separately.

The District Attorney’s Office wanted the cases against Randi Laferney and Andrew Hunigan tried together, but a judge ruled Friday they will be separate.

Randi Laferney was the owner of Off Leash K-9 Training while Andrew Hunigan was a trainer at the facility.

They were charged after a dog died in their care last year.

Laferney had a charge of aggravated animal cruelty dropped, but still faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Hunigan is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The state said today they will try the case against Hunigan first.

No trial date has been announced.

