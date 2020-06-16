Former Off Leash K9 owner files defamation lawsuit against 10 individuals, Washington Co. after death of dog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former owner of Off Leash K9 has filed a defamation lawsuit against eight individuals, an animal control officer, an animal shelter director and Washington County after claiming that her reputation was attacked by them.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Randolyn “Randi” LaFerney has filed a lawsuit against several people and Washington County after she claims she suffered mentally and financially after the death of a dog left in the care of one of her trainers.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington County Circuit Court, requests LaFerney be awarded a total of $9.5 million.

Of that total amount, $1 million is requested as damages from the defendants in the suit for ” their recklessness, malice, and a specific intent to injure [LaFerney].”

The other $8.5 million was requested by LaFerney in damages from the defendants “as a result of the tortious conduct” described in the filed documents.

LaFerney claims that her reputation and business were ruined after social media attacks by individuals following the death of the dog.

LaFerney, who claims to have never been in contact or involved with the deceased dog until after his death, alleges the following individuals have committed these crimes against her:

Kim Livesay – False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy (2 counts)

– False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy (2 counts) Paezha Marae McCartt – False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Ashley Vaughn West – False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Amy Bryant – False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Janet McDaniel Keener – False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Hannah Carley – False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Lourienne Long – False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Candise Lejeune – False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy

– False Light Invasion, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Libel, Civil Conspiracy Nicole Stuwa – Malicious Prosecution

– Malicious Prosecution Tammy Davis – Malicious Prosecution, Intentional Interference with Business Relations, Civil Conspiracy

LaFerney is also suing Washington County, Tennessee for the claimed negligent hiring, training, and supervision of Nicole Stuwa, an animal control officer.

LaFerney had originally been charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated animal cruelty after the death of the dog, and trainer Andrew Hunigan was also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

LaFerney’s animal cruelty charge was dismissed.

