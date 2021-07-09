Former Off Leash K-9 trainer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former dog trainer at a Washington County, Tennessee dog training facility has pleaded guilty under a best interest plea to aggravated animal cruelty.

Andrew Hunigan was charged after a dog at Off Leash K-9 Training died while its owners were away.

Hunigan pleaded guilty on Friday under an Alford Plea, also known as a best interest plea. Under the terms of the plea, Hunigan acknowledged that the State of Tennessee has enough evidence to gain a conviction against him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Hunigan had no prior criminal history.

Hunigan was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $25 fine and court costs. Under the terms of the agreement, Hunigan’s record will be expunged following the successful completion of his probation.

The court ordered he is prohibited from attaining or training any new animals.

Originally, Hunigan and former Off Leash K-9 owner Randi Laferney had both faced charges in the case. In August 2020, Laferney’s charges of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence were dropped.