Former Northeast Correctional employee charged with bringing meth into facility

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Northeast Correctional Complex employee has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the facility.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), Charles McMillian was found to be in possession of 3.1 grams of methamphetamine and two electronic cigarettes when he was stopped by checkpoint officers after investigators received an anonymous tip.

McMillian had been an employee at the facility for three months. He was terminated immediately, according to TDOC.

“The introduction of contraband into our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband, whether it is an inmate, visitor, or staff.”

McMillian was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of drugs.