Former North American Rayon workers could receive financial compensation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Workers at a former plant could be in line for financial compensation if they’ve received a cancer diagnosis.

Norris Injury Lawyers, based out of Alabama, has announced an initiative to help North American Rayon employees that worked with the company before 1981.

North American Rayon was formerly located in Elizabethton. This initiative is in response to any potential asbestos-caused injuries or illnesses from working at the plant.

Anybody who received a cancer diagnosis before 1981, or a family member of deceased plant workers, can call 1-800-478-9578 for more information.

Officials at the law office said they are offering free evaluations over the phone to see if you qualify.