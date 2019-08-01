NEW DETAILS: Former Mountain States VP ‘may have suffered a medical emergency’ in crash that killed Virginia 18-year-old

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A former Mountain State Vice President was involved in a deadly crash investigation, according to Virginia State Police press release.

Samuel H. Melton, 52, of Bristol, is currently hospitalized.

According to VSP, the crash happened on Route 254 in Augusta County, Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said Melton hit the rear bumper of another vehicle.

Authorities report Melton then crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

In that car was Hailey D. Green, 18, of Staunton.

VSP reports Green died at the scene.

Melton was taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to the updated report from VSP, “Further investigation has revealed that Melton may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash.”

Melton is currently the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. He formerly worked as a VP at Mountain States Health Alliance in the Tri-Cities region.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office released the following statement regarding the wreck:

“This is a tragic situation, and we are praying for all involved.”

Ballad Health issued the following statement:

Dr. Melton is a member of the medical family of Ballad Health and has a long history with our hospitals. Our hearts are broken for him and for his family, and they are in our prayers. This is a tragic accident. At this time, we want to respect the family and their privacy, and will not have any further comment until it is appropriate for us to do so. He is beloved in Southwest Virginia and we want his family to know they are in our prayers.

PREVIOUS STORY:

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WHSV)- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Staunton and involved a 52-year-old from Bristol.

According to ABC affiliate WHSV, 52-year-old Samuel Melton of Bristol was driving a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon east on Hermitage Road (Rt. 254), toward Waynesboro, a little before 1 p.m. on July 31.

Police say Melton came up on a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek being driven by 55-year-old Jean Scheeren, of Waynesboro, also heading eastbound.

At that point, according to investigators, Melton was following too closely and scuffed the bumper of the Subaru.

Immediately after that minor collision, police say Melton left the eastbound lane and his Hyundai began passing the Subaru in a passing lane of Hermitage Road.

While in the westbound lane to pass the Subaru the Hyundai had just scuffed, police say it collided head-on with a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara driven by 18-year-old Hailey Green.

Authorities told WHSV that Green died at the scene.

Samuel Melton was airlifted to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

WSHV also reports that according to memorials posted to social media, Green was a recent graduate of Fort Defiance High School who was getting ready to go to Eastern Mennonite University in just a couple weeks.

News Channel 11 reached out to Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in Virginia where Melton currently works.

“Staff throughout DBHDS is devastated to hear the news of the car accident, and we express our deepest sympathies to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones. We are also extremely concerned about Dr. Melton. He is in very capable hands at the University of Virginia Medical Center. They will provide all necessary tests and medical care to treat him, and we pray for a full recovery. “ – Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Source: Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services website

According to Melton’s bio on the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services website, “Prior to his role at VDH, Dr. Melton served from 2014-2016 as the VP, Medical Education for NE and NW Markets of Mountain States, a not-for-profit, 13-hospital health system serving Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. “

