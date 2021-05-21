Former Mount Carmel mayor sentenced to 3 years of probation

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Mount Carmel mayor Chris Jones was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday after investigators accused him of stealing more than $300,000 from his grandmother.

Court records show Chris Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to theft over $250,000 in Hawkins County Court.

Jones was indicted in February last year. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he stole money from his grandmother and her estate between November 2014 and January 2016.

Jones is due in Sullivan County Court on July 29 for charges of criminal impersonation and criminal simulation that are unrelated to the Hawkins County Court case.