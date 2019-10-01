Former Lonesome Pine Raceway to be auctioned on Oct. 19

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – The Clay Valley Speedway, formerly known as the Lonesome Pine Raceway, is going up for auction.

According to Ron Ramsey & Associates Realtors and Auctioneers, on-site bidding will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The three-eighths-mile track features grandstands, a suite tower and acres of lighted parking.

The property also includes the scoreboard and sound system.

The site is 38 acres and also contains a four-bay garage with offices, conference rooms and an apartment. The caretaker’s three-bedroom home is also part of the property.

The property is located at 10802 Old Norton Coeburn Road in Coeburn, Virginia.

For more information on the track and property, visit the auctioneer’s website.