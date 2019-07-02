Former Kmart on West State Street may be redeveloped

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – New life could soon be brought in to a vacant former Kmart on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

A tax increment financing application shows Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson plans to redevelop the property and the 116,000-square-foot building.

The building has been vacant since Kmart closed back in August 2016.

The application reveals if the project moves forward, it would cost $8.9 million with an estimated 125 to 200 jobs and generate $23 million in sales tax revenue.

Johnson declined to comment on his plans for the property.

The application shows a restored building, with two one-acre parcels set aside at the front of the property, which faces West State Street and a final occupancy for the project is March 2020.

A public hearing will be held on July 24. If approved the Bristol, Tennessee Redevelopment Board of Commissioners, the project would then move forward to City Council and the County Commission for approval.