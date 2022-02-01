Former Kingsport officer accused of hitting inmate after reportedly getting spat on

Editor's Note: The TBI originally released that the female inmate had "made an offensive gesture." The TBI revealed in a second release that the female inmate had reportedly spat on Whitson.

Laiken Whitlock

PHOTO: TBI

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Tuesday that a former Kingsport police officer has been indicted for assault for a Sept. 28 incident.

A TBI release revealed Laiken Whitlock, 29, is accused of hitting a handcuffed, female inmate twice.

Investigators state in the original release that as Whitlock attempted to handcuff the woman, the inmate “made an offensive gesture. Whitlock reacted by striking the woman twice.”

A second release from the TBI revealed that the female inmate was handcuffed and had spat on Whitlock while the former officer attempted to put her in a cell.

On Jan. 5, Whitlock was indicted on two counts of simple assault.

She turned herself in to authorities on Feb. 1 and remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $3,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

