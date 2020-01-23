Former Johnson City vice mayor, pastor C.H. Charlton dead at 79

Retired pastor and former Johnson City vice mayor Rev. C.H. Charlton died last night at the age of 79.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A retired Johnson City reverend beloved by many for his devotion to servanthood has died.

Former Johnson City Vice Mayor Charles Charlton, who retired in 2019 after leading Friendship Baptist Church for 42 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 79.

Charlton had received his doctorate in education from ETSU before teaching at Northeast State Community College.

In addition to being vice mayor, Charlton also served on the Johnson City Board of Commissioners from 2003-2005. Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe, R-First, served with Charlton on the commission and reflected on him this morning.

“We became very close when we served on the City Commission together, and many nights we would call and not talk about anything to do with the city at all, we would just talk about things,” Roe said.

“We discussed his mother and his family and my family, and our faith, and I know that the world is not a better place now that we’ve lost Reverend Charlton. I feel very very sorry for Mrs. Charlton. They were a couple for decades. I mourn his loss as my family does and wish him and his family my prayers.”

Roe said Charlton, or “Rev” as he was commonly known, was very open-minded as a commissioner. “The thing I liked about Rev. is that he was able to listen to both sides and then make a decision based on what he thought was best.”

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) released a statement on Charlton’s passing.

“I will truly miss Reverend Charlton. He was our rock, a true renaissance man who was loved by all who knew him,” Crowe said. “He was my early inspiration, my mentor, and my early teacher. He pulled me aside when I first decided to run for office and taught me to articulate and speak.”

Senator Crowe also commented on Charlton’s skill as a diplomat and his dedication to the community.

“I am very sad and will miss him so much. I know you will miss him too,” Crowe said.

The Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K posted expressing their condolences and gratitude to Reverend Charlton for his years of contributing to the race.