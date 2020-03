JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Johnson City mayor Jane Myron has died.

That’s according to a spokesperson for the City of Johnson City.

Myron served as mayor after Phil Roe resigned to take his seat in the U.S. House.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Funeral Home in Johnson City. A funeral will take place Friday at 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.