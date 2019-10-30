Former Hog Wild Saloon being torn down; developer shares future plans

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A building that used to be the home of a Kingsport nightclub is in the process of being torn down.

Authorities responded to the Hog Wild Saloon on West Stone Drive in Kingsport in March 2018 for a shooting.

William Newkirk, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 20-year-old Brett Rodgers.

Newkirk, Jr.’s case is expected to go to trial in May 2020.

Newkirk, Jr. was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting. He is charged as an adult in the case.

We reported in October 2018 that the property where Hog Wild Saloon once stood would be donated to Engage Tri-Cities, a non- profit organization in Kingsport.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel is speaking with the developers and will have more on the future of this property tonight on News Channel 11 and WJHL.com.

