CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A coach honored as a legend in Carter County has died.

A former Happy Valley High School coach and player told News Channel 11 Monday that Charlie Bayless died early Monday morning.

Bayless coached Happy Valley High School’s basketball team to 964 wins during his time as head coach. He also led them to nine state tournament appearances and won Happy Valley a state championship.

Bayless had coached at Happy Valley for 59 years.

In September 2021, Bayless and his wife, Jane, were honored by the Carter County Commission. Commissioners read a proclamation that honored Bayless.

Bayless was also the subject of the book, “100 Years as a Warrior,” by Charles Peters.