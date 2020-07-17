Former GreenTech controller sentenced to 40 months, ordered to pay $1.5 million restitution

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former controller for GreenTech Environmental has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.

In addition to the 40 months, Shain Chappell was also sentenced Friday to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million.

Chappell pleaded guilty in December to one count of wire fraud and one count of making and subscribing to a false tax return.

Investigators said Chappell used company funds to pay for personal purchases. They also said he did not disclose the payments as reportable income on his tax forms.