Former GreenTech controller pleads guilty to fraud charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former controller for GreenTech Environmental, LLC, pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud after prosecutors say he used a credit card to make personal purchases and used company funds to make payments on them.

Court documents filed in the Eastern Tennessee District of U.S. District Courts and acquired by News Channel 11 say Shain Chappell pleaded guilty to one count wire fraud and one count of making and subscribing to a false tax return.

Chappell faces a term of imprisonment not more than 20 years for the wire fraud and a term not more than three years for his tax return charge.

Chappell will also have to pay two fines, each not more than $250,000, and he must also pay restitution the victim of the embezzlement and the federal government.

According to court documents, Chappell was the controller at GreenTech, giving him oversight of all of the company’s day-to-day financial operations and accounting records.

In July 2017, prosecutors say Chappell planned to defraud the company by using a Delta Sky Miles American Express Card to make personal purchases and use GreenTech funds to make payments.

Prosecutors alleged Chappell used his position to record the transactions as the company acquiring inventory, when in reality, GreenTech was paying for personal purchases.

Documents reveal Chappell would also conceal the embezzlements by not disclosing the payments as reportable income on his own W-2 tax forms.

On December 18, 2017, Chappell wired an online payment to American Express in the amount of $29,542.38 from GreenTech as payment for card purchases.

Prosecutors also alleged that Chappell made and subscribed to an IRS form that did not reflect the amounts he had embezzled. Chappell claimed a $10,996 tax refund for 2018.

The plea agreement was made official on December 5.