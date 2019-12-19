Former Greeneville man pleads guilty to wire fraud, could face 23 years

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former employee of Greentech Environmental, LLC pleaded guilty to participating in an embezzlement scheme on Friday.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 48-year-old Shain A. Chappell, currently of Helena, Montana, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

The release says Chappell faces a term of up to 23 years in federal prison, $500,000 in fines and a supervised release of three years.

Chappell admitted in court to using his position as a controller at Greentech to embezzle more than $1 million from the company.

Chappell had started working at Greentech in 2015 and devised the scheme by July 2017, in which Greentech would falsely pay for his personal credit card purchases by listing the payments as inventory purchases for the company.

The release says over the course of two years, Chappell had Greentech pay for “lavish lifestyle expenditures.”

He purchased clothing, shoes, jewelry, meals, vacations, sports memorabilia, concert tickets, firearms, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a hot tub and charitable contributions.

Chappell also filed false tax returns in 2017 and 2018 that did not include income from the money he stole from Greentech, and he now owes an additional income tax of over $350,000.

Chappell’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 1, 2020.