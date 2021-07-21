Former Greene County high school employee accused of stealing more than $7K, comptroller reports

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former employee at West Greene High School has been indicted after investigators say she stole at least $7,571 from the school.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Shenna Waddell, a former bookkeeper at West Greene, was indicted in July 2021 on one count of theft over $2,500.

The release states investigators found that Waddell had failed to deposit the money she’d collected between July 2016 and July 2019 into the school’s bank account.

“Waddell attempted to conceal her misappropriation by altering transactions in the school’s computer accounting records,” the release states. “She edited receipts so they were dated months after the money was collected, delaying the discovery of her scheme.”

The comptroller’s office states the investigation began after school officials reported Waddell’s “questionable transactions.” She was fired on July 25, 2019.

“It’s possible more money was taken from the school; however, many records such as receipts were never issued or maintained,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I encourage school officials to ensure they are implementing strong controls over their financial operations. Money should be deposited within three days of collection, and financial responsibilities should be separated between multiple individuals.”

To read the full investigative report, click here.