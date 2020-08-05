Former fugitive returned to Tennessee to serve sentence for Sullivan County robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was once on the FBI’s “most wanted” list has been returned to Tennessee to serve the remainder of his sentence for armed robbery in Sullivan County.

Tennessee corrections officials say Lohman Mays, Jr. was brought back to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Mays and two other inmates escaped from the Turney Center Industrial Prison in Middle Tennessee in 1984. During the search for escaped inmates, two TDOC officials and a pilot were killed in a helicopter crash.

TDOC says Mays compiled a lengthy criminal history in five states as a fugitive, including murder, armed robbery, and shooting a police officer.

Mays was recaptured in Wyoming in 1985 and has since been serving a federal sentence for bank robbery.

TDOC says now that he is back in Tennessee, Mays will serve the rest of his life sentence in connection with the Sullivan County robbery.