JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sunday night event called ‘There is Hope – Overcoming Depression, Despair, and Driving Your Passion’ in Johnson City will feature a very special guest.

Tim Tebow will be making an appearance at the event to speak to local teens about serious topics such as depression and suicide, but all while instilling hope for the future. Event organizers T.R. and Carla Dunn say they were inspired to put on the event after they recognized a rise in teen suicides locally.

The event will be held at Freedom Hall and will begin at 6 p.m. The goal of the event is to empower others to lead through service.

Funding for the event is coming from a new fund that was announced on Friday, the Bob Owens Community Leadership Fund. Owens was a former Chair of the Chamber of Board of Directors.

“I think this is an opportunity for us as a community to again, How do we help one another and how do we grow and how do we have these conversations about leadership and growth and mental health and how to grow as a community,” said Johnson City Chamber President Bob Cantler.

The primary focus of the new fund will be supporting mental health initiatives.