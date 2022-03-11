JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Project BBQ has previously served customers Texas-style barbeque out of a food truck in Johnson City; however, Project BBQ has recently moved into a building on North Roan Street.

A soft opening for the new restaurant location was held on Friday for the community to come check out the new dining space.

Just before opening at 11:30 a.m., a line of hungry customers stretched the entire length of the building.

“We had a soft opening for family and friends last weekend and was absolutely crammed, and it looks like it’s going to be the same for this soft opening,” said Ron Weaver of Project BBQ.

Weaver said that customers can follow the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages to find more information on opening dates.

Project BBQ’s soft opening will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.