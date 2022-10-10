WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning.

After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh.

Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered first-degree burns and was treated at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.

The fire caused significant damage to the building and also damaged the siding of a nearby house.

The Stoney Creek and Central volunteer fire departments also responded to the fire.