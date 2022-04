JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former ETSU Buccaneer Seamus Power will be competing in the Masters.

Power is scheduled to tee up at 12:24 p.m. Thursday and will be playing alongside 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert of Australia.

The trio is scheduled to take the course again at 9:06 a.m. Friday.

ESPN’s live television coverage of the Masters will run 3–7 p.m. on both days. Extended coverage can be found on Masters.com.